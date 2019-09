Mount Vernon, S.D. – Mount Vernon-Plankinton remained unbeaten with a convincing 55-21 win over Chamberlain on Friday night. Jesse Vernon had 4 rushing touchdowns and returned a kick off 83 yards for a score. Max Hawk threw two TD passes or the Cubs and Jasiah Thompson scored on a run as Chamberlain lost for the second time to this season and had a two game winning streak snapped.