Cubs Drop Season Opener

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – The Chamberlain Cubs dropped their season opener to Class A top rated St. Thoma More 66-52 Friday night in Chamberlain. St. Thomas More placed three players in double figures as Caden Casey and Ryder Kirsch each scored 21 points for the Cavaliers to lead the way as Casey hit five 3-pointers. Connor Hollenbeck chipped in 17. Sellyck McManus led the Cubs with 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Drayton Priebe fhad 12 points awhile Cameron Caldwell added 11 points and Hayden Evans finished with nine. Kolby Hyland recorded eight rebounds for the Cubs who host Gregory Tuesday night at the Armory.