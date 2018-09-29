Cubs Drop Homecoming Thriller

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Jazz Dominguez threw for 204 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 64 but it wasn’t enough as 5th ranked Winner got a two yard touchdown run with 14 seconds remaining and went on to down the upset minded Cubs 44-40 in the Cubs homecoming game Friday night. Marty Ross caught six passes for 125 yards and three scores for Chamberlain and Hayden Evans added 67 yards and a touchdown on two catches. Nash Hutmacher also added a rushing touchdown as the Cubs fell to 2 and 4 on the season. Peters finished with 47 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries for Winner who improved to 4 and 2. Phillip Jorgensen and Brady Fritz rushed for 94 and 74 yards for the Warriors while Fitz threw for 128 yards and a score. Chamberlain plays at Mount Vernon Plankinton on Friday.