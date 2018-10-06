Cubs Drop Game at Mount Vernon-Plankinton

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. – Class 11B No. 3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton remained undefeated as they pounded Chamberlain 40-12 Friday in Mount Vernon. Chamberlain could not contain MVP running back Jesse Hastings who racked up 326 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Hayden Haak added 110 yards on the ground as MVP finished with 570 total rushing yards in the win. Jazz Dominguez completed 13 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns for Chamberlain and Issac Hawk rushed for 22 yards. Brant Gullickson tallied 88 yards and two touchdowns on three catches for the Cubs who came into the contest after an overtime loss to Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanboryn Central two weeks and 4 point loss to 5th ranked Winner last week. The Cubs are 2-5 on the season as they close out regular season play Friday at Stanley County.

(Information gathered from www.mitchellrepublic.com)