CRYP Announces Midnight Basketball Kickoff and ICWA Basketball Camp

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. – The summer 2019 edition of the Cheyenne River Youth Project Midnight Basketball will officially kick off at 9 p.m. next Friday, May 24, following a 5:30 p.m. appreciation dinner for CRST educators. The weekly program is open free to youth ages 13 to 18. According to Youth Programs Director Jerica Widow, the evening’s activities will include half-court shots and a lightning elimination game, as well as open gym time and plenty of snacks and refreshments. CRYP created the program in 1996, and it routinely draws 50 to 100 kids each week. And for the younger children who aren’t yet able to participate in the teen-centric Midnight Basketball program, CRYP has joined forces with CRST’s Indian Child Welfare Agency to offer the ICWA Basketball Camp on Wednesday, May 29. The camp is open free to students in 2nd through 8th grade. The girls’ session is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Then, after a one-hour lunch, the boys’ session will take place at 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more about the Cheyenne River Youth Project and its programs, and for information about making donations and volunteering, call (605) 964-8200 or visit www.lakotayouth.org.