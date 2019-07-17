Crops Economists Predict Highest MFP Payments Headed to the Corn Belt

An economic analysis predicts Delta region and Corn Belt farmers will receive the majority of Market Facilitation Program funds. Agricultural Economic Insights projects those regions will benefit the most simply due to soybean production. China has targeted all U.S. agricultural products, but tariffs on U.S. soybeans and pork have hurt the most. The White House says it’s approved the $16 billion trade aid program for farmers. The Department of Agriculture is expected to release further details, including payment rates and schedules quickly. $14.5 billion is earmarked for payments to producers. USDA officials last week signaled payments could begin next month. This is the second round of funding made available for farmers as the U.S. remains embattled in a tit-for-tat trade war with China. Previously, the Trump administration allocated $12 billion in payments to farmers, distributed in two payments. The 2019 aid was announced in May, and is expected to include three rounds of payments, along with more funding for trade promotion and commodity purchases.