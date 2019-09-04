Crop maturity still behind in SD

For the week ending September 1, 2019, there were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 3 short, 73 adequate, and 24 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 3 short, 72 adequate, and 25 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 27 fair, 49 good, and 16 excellent. Corn dough was 76 percent, well behind 97 last year, and behind 92 for the five year average. Dented was 18 percent, well behind 71 last year and 53 average.

Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 7 poor, 32 fair, 46 good, and 13 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 96 percent, near 100 both last year and average. Setting pods was 85 percent, behind 99 last year and 97 average.

Winter wheat harvested was 96 percent, near 100 last year and 99 average.

Spring wheat harvested was 79 percent, well behind 99 last year, and behind 91 average.

Oats harvested was 92 percent, behind 100 last year and 98 average.

Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 1 poor, 15 fair, 74 good, and 9 excellent. Sorghum headed was 95 percent, equal to last year, and near 96 average. Coloring was 38 percent, behind 51 last year and 55 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 14 fair, 55 good, and 27 excellent.