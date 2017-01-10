Critical Incident Stress Management training in Pierre Feb 1-3

HUGHES/STANLEY COUNTY – The Hughes/Stanley County Emergency Management will be hosting a training pertaining to Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) on February 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. This training is aimed for individuals interested in helping support emergency personnel after extreme stressful and traumatic experiences. The course prepares participants to provide crisis intervention and crisis management briefings, defusings, and debriefings. After completion of the course participants would be invited to be a part of a Central South Dakota CISM team composed of individuals throughout central South Dakota. This team will be called upon to to help emergency responders that have encountered traumatic situation.

To register please contact Sandy Cronin at 605-773-2292 or email sandy.cronin@co.hughes.sd.us with your contact information.

For questions contact Rob Fines at 605-773-7454 or 605-280-1050 or email rob.fines@co.hughes.sd.us

Visit hand.sdcounties.org/emergency- management/ for more information