Critical Incident Stress Management Training Available in Pierre Feb. 1-3

PIERRE, S.D. – The Central South Dakota Critical Incident Stress Management Team will be hosting a Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) training opportunity for individuals interested in helping support emergency personnel in Central South Dakota. Critical Incident Stress Management is a comprehensive and systematic approach to assisting groups and individuals deal with critical incidents and trauma.

Daniel W. Clark, PhD, a faculty member of the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation and a Washington State Patrol Department Psychologist, will lead at the training conference.

CISM supports individuals from the various agencies of emergency response. By building a team throughout central South Dakota, we can ensure timely response to the central South Dakota area.

There are 45 people registered to attend the event. Registered attendees range from law enforcement officers, dispatchers, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, educators, counselors, hospital personnel and pastors that work in a 100 mile radius of Pierre.

The class will be held February 1-3, 2017. Classes are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. The training will be held at River Cities Transit Community Room, 1600 E. Dakota Ave., Pierre, SD.

For more information, contact Dodie Noordermeer, the Director of Spiritual Care at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, at 605-224-3182.