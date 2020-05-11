Crack Sealing on Hwy. 14 west of Pierre/Fort Pierre started today

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says asphalt concrete crack seal operations started today (May 11) on Highway 14 west of Fort Pierre.

Work will start at the junction of Highway 1806 and go west for 23.5 miles. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with flaggers and a pilot car. A delay up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or call 5-1-1.