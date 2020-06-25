COVID-19 Hits Twins

MINNEAPOLIS – Multiple Twins players have tested positive for COVID-19. Twins’ president of baseball operations Derek Falvey gave no other details other than that “a few” players had tested positive. Falvey did say that multiple cases are asymptomatic and that none of the players were training in Minneapolis or at the Twins’ spring training facility in Fort Myers, Florida. That facility recently has been closed down for a deep cleaning after virus outbreaks were reported at other team facilities. Falvey said that the players who tested positive were at their home locations, are doing well and are in quarantine.