COVID-19 fatality count in SD rises to 59

Today’s (May 29) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows five new COVID-19 related deaths in the state since yesterday. One was a Beadle County resident and four were Minnehaha County residents.

In South Dakota:

currently active cases– 1063

currently hospitalized– 95

recovered– 3744

total positive tests– 4866

total negative tests– 35,816

ever hospitalized– 418

deaths– 59

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo– 12 (up 2. 1 recovered)

Campbell–

Corson– 4 (3 recovered)

Dewey–

Edmunds–1

Faulk– 1 (recovered)

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 2 (1 recovered)

Hughes– 19 (15 recovered)

Hyde– 1 (recovered)

Jones–

Lyman– 13 (6 recovered)

McPherson– 1 (recovered)

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 10 (8 recovered)

Sully– 1 (recovered)

Todd– 23 (15 recovered)

Tripp– 6 (6 recovered)

Walworth– 5 (5 recovered)

Ziebach– 1 (recovered)