COVID-19 fatality count in SD rises to 59
Today’s (May 29) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows five new COVID-19 related deaths in the state since yesterday. One was a Beadle County resident and four were Minnehaha County residents.
In South Dakota:
- currently active cases– 1063
- currently hospitalized– 95
- recovered– 3744
- total positive tests– 4866
- total negative tests– 35,816
- ever hospitalized– 418
- deaths– 59
The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.
Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:
Brule–
Buffalo– 12 (up 2. 1 recovered)
Campbell–
Corson– 4 (3 recovered)
Dewey–
Edmunds–1
Faulk– 1 (recovered)
Gregory–
Haakon–
Hand– 2 (1 recovered)
Hughes– 19 (15 recovered)
Hyde– 1 (recovered)
Jones–
Lyman– 13 (6 recovered)
McPherson– 1 (recovered)
Mellette–
Potter–
Stanley– 10 (8 recovered)
Sully– 1 (recovered)
Todd– 23 (15 recovered)
Tripp– 6 (6 recovered)
Walworth– 5 (5 recovered)
Ziebach– 1 (recovered)