COVID-19 case counts go up by one in Buffalo, Lyman and Todd counties

Today’s (May 28) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows no new COVID-19 related deaths in the state since yesterday.

In central South Dakota, Buffalo, Lyman and Todd counties each saw their positive case counts go up by 1. Buffalo has had 10 cases, Lyman 14 and Todd 23.

In South Dakota:

currently active cases– 1041

currently hospitalized– 105

recovered– 3698

total positive tests– 4793

total negative tests– 34,233

ever hospitalized– 406

deaths– 54

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo– 10 (up 1. 1 recovered)

Campbell–

Corson– 4 (3 recovered)

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1 (recovered)

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 2 (up 1. 1 recovered)

Hughes– 19 (14 recovered)

Hyde– 1 (recovered)

Jones–

Lyman– 14 (up 1. 5 recovered)

McPherson– 1 (recovered)

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 10 (8 recovered)

Sully– 1 (recovered)

Todd– 23 (up 1. 14 recovered)

Tripp– 6 (6 recovered)

Walworth– 5 (5 recovered)

Ziebach– 1 (recovered)