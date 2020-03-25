COVID-19 announcements March 25, 2020

The SD Department of Health is providing updated COVID-19 information, including number of cases in the state, at COVID.SD.GOV.

Dakota Radio Group has suspended prize pickup until April 1. Call the office if you have questions. Pierre 605-224-8686. Mobridge 605-845-3654.

DRG, Fort Pierre Tourism and the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the Pierre/Fort Pierre Business Connection— a list of businesses who have adjusted their services to help accommodate social distancing. Businesses wanting their special/changed services listed should email sales@dakotaradiogroup.com.

NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS:

The USDA National Forest Service Fort Pierre Ranger District office in Fort Pierre is closed to the public. Please call the office directly (605-224-5517) if you need assistance.

Pierre School District Kindergarten Screening scheduled for April 1-3 has been postponed until further notice.

EDUCATION:

The Stanley County School District is providing free breakfast and lunch during the week for all students until school is back in session. The student must be currently enrolled in the district and must be present in order to receive the grab-and-go meals. Breakfast and lunch meals may be picked up at the same time. Stanley County School District students should go to the south facing elementary gym door, across from the Sutley Senior Center, in Fort Pierre between 11am and 1pm Monday through Friday to get the meals.

The Pierre School District is providing free breakfast and lunch during the week for all students until school is back in session. Students MUST be in the Pierre School District and MUST be present to get the meals. Meals will be provided using white food service trucks. You can walk up or drive up. The student’s name will be checked off a list then they’ll be given a Grab and Go Bag that includes both lunch and breakfast. Friday’s bags will contain two breakfasts and two lunches to help get students through the weekend. The food service trucks will at the:

Southeast Community Center Parking Lot (2315 E Park Street) and the Georgia Morse Middle School back Highland Parking Lot (309 East Capitol Ave.) from 11:30am-12:15pm.

Buchanan Elementary (100 North Buchanan Avenue) and Jefferson Elementary (900 N. Poplar Ave.) from 12:30–1:30pm.

The South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre is closed. SDDC offers free, fun science resources online. Check out the science learning resources for PreK-12 on their Facebook page. Staff posts a different activity every day Monday-Friday. Also, join Special Programs Director and National Geographic Explorer Anne Lewis Monday through Friday at 10am on Facebook LIVE for a “Science Blast” on how to “Be an Explorer”!

Chamberlain High School prom is postponed to May 9.

CITY/COUNTY/STATE GOVERNMENT:

The Pierre Police Department lobby located at the Solem Public Safety Center is closed to walk-in traffic until further notice. Police officers are still responding to emergencies and in-progress crimes. People who need immediate help should call 911.

Pierre city officials encourage residents to use online, email, phone call and dropbox services if possible, but city hall does remain open.

The Fort Pierre city offices are closed to the public, but are fully staffed. People can call or email with questions and use the dropbox for payments. Utility questions: C.Deal@fortpierre.com. All other questions: K.Tibbs@fortpierre.com.

Effective March 24, the Stanley County Register of Deeds office will be closed to walk-ins until further notice. The office will still be operating only by mail (PO Box 596; Fort Pierre, SD 57532), email at stanleycorod@midconetwork.com or by phone at 605-223-7786. All other Stanley County offices remain open to the public and are maintaining regular hours.

The Hand County Commission has made the decision to close the Hand County Court House to the Public. Offices will remain staffed and conduct business by appointment only.

The Walworth County Courthouse is open, however, the following offices are closed to the public but fully staffed until further notice: Auditor, Director of Equalization/Zoning, Extension Office, Register of Deeds and Treasurer. Contact information is available on the Walworth County website. The Walworth County Landfill is closed to the public until further notice. It will only be open to haulers and active contracts. For questions call or email 605-848-3263 or rkrein@walworthco.org.

The Campbell County Courthouse is closed to the public. Offices remain fully staffed and will assist customers by phone or email.

The Dewey County Courthouse will be staffed March 23 – April 7, but will primarily conduct business by phone, fax, email or US mail, and will also accept appointments for in-person business. Phone numbers and emails are posted on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Dewey-County-South-Dakota-566905833495640/.

Hughes County offices are closed to the public. The current plan is to reopen to the public March 30, however that’s subject to change. Hughes County citizens are being asked to contact departments and offices via phone, email and using online services on the county’s website.

The Hughes County Jail is restricting inmate visits. The jail is holding video visitation as usual and certain inmates have texting capabilities through jail services.

The Corson County Courthouse is closed to the public. Staff is available Mon – Fri 8-5 MT by phone, email or fax only.

The Veterans Benefits Administration Regional Office, including the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, are closed to the public, but staff remains available to provide critical veteran services. Veterans needing assistance with their claims or who have questions regarding their GI Bill benefits are encouraged to call 605.333.6869.

NON PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND MISCELLANEOUS:

Only toilet paper should be flushed. The following products are NOT biodegradable and should NOT BE FLUSHED:

so called “flushable” or non-flushable wipes

baby or hand wipes

sanitary pads/tampons

“flushable” or non-flushable tampon applicators

diapers

paper towels

shop towels



The Feeding South Dakota Pierre location has various openings for volunteers to pack emergency food boxes for distribution. Go to their website for available days and time.

American Legion Post 8 in Pierre and all groups associated– Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, Legion Riders and Voyager 522 of the 40 & 8 are closed TFN.

The Hospice Thrift Store in Pierre is closed TFN.

The March 26 community banquet meal at Southeast Community Center in Pierre will be served as a pick up meal. There will be no dining inside.

Timber Lake family fun night schedule for March 26 has been postponed.

The meeting of the Pierre Men’s Slowpitch softball league scheduled for March 24 in Pierre has been cancelled. Future meetings of the League are also postponed or cancelled until further notice.

Mobridge Art Show is cancelled.

HEALTH CARE:

Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, the Helmsley Center and Avera Medical Group Pierre are closing to visitors to protect patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19. There may be exceptions on a case-by-case basis. If you have concerns about possible COVID-19 symptoms, call Avera at 1-877-282-8372. To schedule a regular appointment at the Avera facilities in Pierre, call 605-224-5901.

Avera Orthopedic Clinic– No outreach clinic in Mobridge through April 30.

Bowdle Healthcare Center has implemented a NO VISITOR policy for the hospital and nursing home. Unique situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

All Avera medical facilities in South Dakota are not providing sick notes to validate employee illness for employers.

RELIGIOUS:

First Baptist Church in Mobridge – All Sunday services are cancelled as well as Wed. afternoon bible study.

Eureka Reformed Church – no service this week. Listen on the radio.

St. John Lutheran Church in Selby – no services until further notice. Sunday message will be posted on Facebook.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mobridge – no services until further notice. Listen to KOLY AM 1300 for the service.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge has suspended all worship services, Sunday School, mid-week Lenten services and all other activities. You can still tune in to the Voice of Trinity on KOLY at 11am Central Time to hear Sunday’s message.

United Methodist Churches in Mobridge and Selby – no services until April.

Mid-week Lenten services are cancelled at Zion Lutheran Church in Mobridge and St. Jacobi Lutheran Church in Glenham.