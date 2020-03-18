COVID-19 announcements March 18, 2020

The SD Department of Health is providing updated COVID-19 information, including number of cases in the state, at COVID.SD.GOV.

Dakota Radio Group has suspended prize pickup until April 1. Call the office if you have questions. Pierre 605-224-8686. Mobridge 605-845-3654.

EDUCATION:

The Right Turn in Pierre is closed to the public until further notice. All classes and services will be offered remotely.

Starting March 18, the Pierre School District will be providing free breakfast and lunch during the week for all students until school is back in session. Students MUST be in the Pierre School District and MUST be present to get the meals. Meals will be provided using white food service trucks. You can walk up or drive up. The student’s name will be checked off a list then they’ll be given a Grab and Go Bag that includes both lunch and breakfast.The food service trucks will be in three locations in Pierre:

1. Southeast Community Center Parking Lot (2315 E Park Street) from 11:30am- 1:30pm. 2. Georgia Morse Middle School Back Highland Parking Lot (309 East Capitol Avenue) from 11:30am-12:15pm. 3. Buchanan Elementary (100 North Buchanan Avenue) from 12:30–1:30pm.

Capital City Campus in Pierre is temporarily moving all classes online starting March 23.

Sitting Bull College campus and sites are closed to the public until April 17. No pre-registration until further notice.

Crazy Horse Memorial is postponing its 7th Gen Summit & College Fair from Apr. 4-6 to October 4-5.

HEALTH CARE:

Bowdle Healthcare Center has implemented a NO VISITOR policy for the hospital and nursing home. Unique situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

All Avera medical facilities in South Dakota are not providing sick notes to validate employee illness for employers.

Visitors are being restricted at all Avera medical facilities as a precaution against coronavirus. Only one visitor at a time per patient is allowed additional visitors will be asked to return to their vehicle and not wait in the waiting room. Anyone with obvious symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing, will not be allowed to visit. Consult with your local facility for patients who are in hospice or end-of-life care. If you have concerns about possible COVID-19 symptoms, call Avera at 1-877-282-8372. To schedule a regular appointment at the Avera facilities in Pierre, call 605-224-5901.

CITY/COUNTY/STATE GOVERNMENT:

The Walworth County Courthouse is open, however, the following offices are closed to the public but fully staffed until further notice: Auditor, Director of Equalization/Zoning, Extension Office, Register of Deeds and Treasurer. Contact information is available on the Walworth County website. The Walworth County Landfill is closed to the public until further notice. It will only be open to haulers and active contracts. For questions call or email 605-848-3263 or rkrein@walworthco.org.

The A.H. Brown Library in Mobridge is closed through March 23. The book drop is open for returns.

All Mobridge Chamber functions postponed: Cornhole tourney, Chamber after 5 and Lunch & Learn.

The Fort Pierre city offices are closed to the public, but are fully staffed. People can call or email with questions and use the dropbox for payments.

The Stanley County Courthouse is open regular hours.

Pierre city officials encourage residents to use online, email, phone call and dropbox services are all available.

If at all possible, Hughes County officials encourage residents to conduct business with the county via means other than face to face. Many services can be provided via phone, email or online. If you do need an in person visit, a phone call prior to your visit may be able to speed up the visit and shorten your exposure time.

The Hughes County Jail is restricting inmate visits. The jail is holding video visitation as usual and certain inmates have texting capabilities through jail services.

NON PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND MISCELLANEOUS:

The Hospice Thrift Store in Pierre has reduced hours and services March 16-22. Shopping hours are 10am – 4pm. No clothing or linen donations and no Sunday donations.

The Oahe Family YMCA in Pierre has canceled all programming through March 22. They plan to reopen March 23 at 4:30am.

The Cheyenne River Youth Project is postponing its annual Passion for Fashion event, originally scheduled for March 21. CRYP is also closing its youth centers and Family Services program through at least March 22 and has shifted its Keya Cafe & Coffeeshop operations to takeout only.

The Pierre Boy Scouts Troop 27 Chili Feed March 24 has been cancelled. Timber Lake family fun night schedule for March 26 has been postponed.

Pierre American Legion Post 8 meeting April 2 has been cancelled.

Knights of Columbus bingo in Pierre is canceled until further notice.

No bingo at the Senior Center in Chamberlain until further notice.

Senior exercise and senior yoga classes held at the Mobridge Senior Center are cancelled until further notice.

RELIGIOUS:

Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge has suspended all worship services, Sunday School, mid-week Lenten services and all other activities. You can still tune in to the Voice of Trinity on KOLY at 11am Central Time to hear Sunday’s message.