COVID-19 announcements April 10, 2020

Dakota Radio Group has suspended prize pickup until further notice. Call the office if you have questions. Pierre 605-224-8686. Mobridge 605-845-3654.

DRG, Fort Pierre Tourism, The City of Pierre and Potrzeba State Farm Insurance are sponsoring the Pierre/Fort Pierre Business Connection— a list of businesses who have adjusted their services to help accommodate social distancing. Businesses wanting their special/changed services listed should email sales@dakotaradiogroup.com.

EASTER RELIGIOUS SERVICES:

KOLY AM 1300 church services Friday, April 10:

2:06 PM – Eureka Reformed Church Good Friday services

KOLY AM 1300 church services Sunday, April 12:

Lutheran Hour – 9:00 AM

Message of Peace – 9:30 AM

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – 10:00 AM

Trinity Lutheran Church – 11:00 AM

Willis Vanderwahl – 2:05 pm

Nuggets of Truth – (New Freedom Baptist Church) – 3:05 PM

KOLY-FM (Star-99) church services Sunday, April 12:

9:00 AM Eureka Reformed Church (Presbyterian)

11:00 AM- Pollock Memorial Presbyterian

EDUCATION:

The Pierre School District is providing free breakfast and lunch during the week for all kids age 18 years and under until school is back in session. Meals should be eaten or refrigerated within two hours of pickup. Meals will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Each day will have two meal’s worth in the bags. (Monday and Tuesday meals together; Wednesday and Thursday meals; Friday and Saturday meals). The food service trucks will at the:

Southeast Community Center Parking Lot (2315 E Park Street) and the Georgia Morse Middle School back Highland Parking Lot (309 East Capitol Ave.) from 11:30am-12:15pm.

Buchanan Elementary (100 North Buchanan Avenue) and Jefferson Elementary (900 N. Poplar Ave.) from 12:30–1:15pm.

The Stanley County School District is providing free breakfast and lunch during the week for all students until school is back in session. The student must be currently enrolled in the district and must be present in order to receive the grab-and-go meals. Breakfast and lunch meals may be picked up at the same time. Stanley County School District students should go to the south facing elementary gym door, across from the Sutley Senior Center, in Fort Pierre between 11am and 1pm Monday through Friday to get the meals.

Mobridge-Pollock Schools are closed, but sack lunches are provided for pick-up to all children and teens in the community by calling 605-845-9200 or 605-845-9203.

CITY/COUNTY/STATE/FEDERAL GOVERNMENT:

South Dakota’s Driver Licensing Program has opened driver exam stations in four cities “by appointment only” and ONLY those who are applying for new commercial driving licenses or new CDL endorsements. CDL testing will be done on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the driver exam stations in Aberdeen, Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls. To schedule an appointment, applicants need to email DPSLicensingInfo@state.sd.us or call (605)773-6883.

Some South Dakotans whose driver’s license expires in the next few months are being given a temporary extension. Extensions are being given for: operator’s license, motorcycle operator’s license, commercial driver’s license, commercial learner’s permit, restricted minor’s permit, motorcycle restricted minor’s permit and non-driver identification card. The expiration dates go for the length of the Governor’s state of emergency for COVID-19, plus an additional 90 days. State driver license exam stations are currently closed statewide through May 2. For online renewals, click onto https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing/renew-and-duplicate/renew-online.

The Stanley County Courthouse is closed to the public. Employees are operating by mail (PO Box 596; Fort Pierre, SD 57532), email or phone. Find more information at stanleycounty.org.

The Pierre Police Department lobby located at the Solem Public Safety Center is closed to walk-in traffic until further notice. Police officers are still responding to emergencies and in-progress crimes. People who need immediate help should call 911.

Pierre city officials encourage residents to use online, email, phone call and dropbox services if possible, but city hall does remain open.

The Fort Pierre city offices are closed to the public, but are fully staffed. People can call or email with questions and use the dropbox for payments. Utility questions: C.Deal@fortpierre.com. All other questions: K.Tibbs@fortpierre.com.

The Hand County Commission has made the decision to close the Hand County Court House to the Public. Offices will remain staffed and conduct business by appointment only.

The Walworth County Courthouse is restricting access to the general public until further notice. Offices have one person staffing and can be contacted by phone, email, and fax. You will be seen in person if you call ahead of time, no exceptions. The Walworth County Landfill is accepting yard waste and allowing dumping if paid by check – no cash. Call the landfill at 762-3316 or 848-3263.

The Campbell County Courthouse is closed to the public. Offices remain fully staffed and will assist customers by phone or email.

The Dewey County Courthouse will be staffed March 23 – April 7, but will primarily conduct business by phone, fax, email or US mail, and will also accept appointments for in-person business. Phone numbers and emails are posted on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Dewey-County-South-Dakota-566905833495640/.

Hughes County offices are closed to the public. The current plan is to reopen to the public March 30, however that’s subject to change. Hughes County citizens are being asked to contact departments and offices via phone, email and using online services on the county’s website.

The Hughes County Jail is restricting inmate visits. The jail is holding video visitation as usual and certain inmates have texting capabilities through jail services.

The Corson County Courthouse is closed to the public. Staff is available Mon – Fri 8-5 MT by phone, email or fax only.

NON PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND MISCELLANEOUS:

The Feeding South Dakota Pierre location has various openings for volunteers to pack emergency food boxes for distribution. Go to their website for available days and time.

All community banquet meals in April at the Southeast Community Center in Pierre will be pick up. Serving starts at 5pm until the meals are gone.

Rawlins Library in Pierre is closed to the public. However, staff are offering curbside pickup for phoned-in requests. Rawlins also offers a substantial selection of digital resources online including eBooks, digital magazines, and databases. Just log in with your Library Card. If you do not have a card, Rawlins Library is offering a temporary free card to anyone, regardless of residency, good for 2 months, so everyone has the opportunity to access resources. Please call Rawlins Library for more information 773-7421 or visit the website at www.rawlinslibrary.org.

The US Army Corps of Engineers, the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe and the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe have closed these boat ramps: Right Tailrace, Left Tailrace, Spillway Dike, Old Fort Thompson, Good Soldier and North Shore. Shore fishing is still allowed.

A.H. Brown Library in Mobridge is closed, but the book drop is open 24/7 for returns.

To limit the number of people in the building to less than 10, Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS) in Pierre is requiring customers to call 605-224-8731 to set up an appointment. They will conduct services as much as possible over the phone. For some services a signature is needed. You will be given instructions when you call as to when to come to the office and what to bring with you whether you are requesting a service or making donations. If you do not have a phone, you will need to wait outside until the situation allows for a PARS staff member to grant you entrance into the building.

The Vietnam Era Veterans Association has rescheduled the annual cleanup of the Flaming Fountain Memorial in Pierre from May 7 to June 27, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. More details will be furnished as information about the pandemic is released. Contact John Moisan at 605-280-1750 for more information.

HEALTH CARE:

Other than Urgent Care, Avera Medical Group clinic in Pierre will be closed Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13 for Easter. Urgent Care will remain open on Friday and Monday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. – noon. The hospital will remain open and fully operational for emergency medical care. The clinic will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, April 14.

Avera Medical Group Pierre Clinic urgent care hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – noon. Urgent care is by appointment only. These clinic hours are temporary. They were put in place to protect patients and employees, and conserve resources during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Avera retail pharmacy in Pierre is now providing curbside delivery. Pharmacy hours remain Monday-Friday 8:30am–5:30pm and Saturday 9am–noon. Call the pharmacy in advance at 605-224-7334 to set up prescription orders and billing information.

Avera Orthopedic Clinic– No outreach clinic in Mobridge through April 30.

All Avera medical facilities in South Dakota are not providing sick notes to validate employee illness for employers.