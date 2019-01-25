Country Pride Cooperative patrons vote approval for asset sale to CHS Inc.

Voting members of Country Pride Cooperative, a diversified ag co-op based out of Winner, SD, have approved the resolution to sell the cooperative’s assets to farmer-owned CHS Inc. The proposal passed with a 92-percent approval. Pending appropriate due diligence by both co-ops, the transaction is expected to be finalized on March 1, 2019. Terms of the transaction are not being released.

With history back to 1935, Country Pride Cooperative delivers agronomy, seed, energy, feed and grain products and services to South Dakota producers from 12 locations and employs approximately 100 people.

CHS is an ag cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Diversified in energy, agronomy, grains and foods, CHS is committed to helping its customers, farmer-owners and other stakeholders grow their businesses through its domestic and global operations.