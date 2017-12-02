Countdown to Christmas

Official Contest Rules:

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY: The contest is open to legal residents whom are 18 years of age or older. Dakota Radio Group employees and immediate family members are ineligible to register or participate in this contest.

2. HOW TO ENTER: You must enter via the official Contest Entry Form located at participating sponsors and provide a valid mailing address, phone number and email address that we may use to contact you if you are a finalist. Only one entry per person per business daily. Entering the contest more than once on the same day at the same business or with multiple addresses is not allowed.

3. DETERMINATION OF WINNER: One daily semifinalist will be selected in a completely random drawing among all eligible entries in each sponsor location beginning December 1st, 2017 and each consecutive weekday through December 18th 2017. One daily winner will be randomly drawn from the semifinalist names for the daily prize and to be eligible for the grand prize drawing. One person cannot win more than one of the daily prize(s). The grand prize drawing will be held on December 21st, 2017, 5:30 p.m. at CommTech, 1601 North Lowell Ave., Pierre, SD 57501. Eligible finalists will be notified by email, mail or phone. Winner must be present for the grand prize drawing or have a representative present to accept the prize. The odds of winning depend directly on the number of eligible finalists in attendance at the final drawing.

4. PRIZE: A 65” LG 4k LED Super Ultra HD TV with LG sound bar and subwoofer from CommTech in Pierre. Installation is included. Mileage may be charged for delivery greater than 30 miles of the Pierre area. Prize is not transferable. No substitutions or cash alternative for the prizes are allowed. Retail value is $2,253.54.

5. OBLIGATION: All taxes or registration fees are the responsibility of the winner.

6. PUBLICITY: Winners agree that by accepting a prize, they allow Dakota Radio Group and it’s stations, full rights to publicize their full name, city and state as means of promoting and publicizing the contest and it’s sponsors.

7. DISCLAIMER: Each entrant agrees to release and hold the Sponsor, its affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and advisors and the employees, officers, directors, shareholders, agents, and representatives of the Sponsor, its affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and advisors harmless from and against any and all losses, damages, rights, claims, and actions of any kind arising in connection with the contest or resulting from acceptance, possession, or use of any prize, including but not limited to personal injury, death, and property damage as well as claims based on publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy. All sponsor(s) are not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, technical malfunctions, omission, or any combination thereof. Neither Dakota Radio Group nor its sponsors are responsible for lost, stolen or misplaced prize certificates. Lost, stolen or misplaced certificates will not be replaced.

8. MODIFICATION: Dakota Radio Group reserves the right to modify the official rules of the contest in any way or at any time. You are bound by any such revisions and should therefore periodically visit www.drgnews.com to review the then current “Official Contest Rules” to which you are bound.