Corson County K-9 Unit Assists in Drug Bust

CORSON COUNTY SD – On Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at approximately 00:46hrs MST, the K-9 Unit, accompanied by Deputy Dale, conducted a traffic stop of a northbound Colorado plated pickup on S.D. Highway 63 just north of McLaughlin, South Dakota.

During the stop, indicators of criminal activity were observed and consent to search was denied. K-9 Taz was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle and positively alerted and indicated to drug odor.

A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, hashish and drug paraphernalia. The driver, a 21 yr male from Fort Collins, Colorado, was lodged at the Walworth County Jail. (Photo Corson County Sheriff)