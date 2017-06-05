Correction: Billie Sutton Story

In a story May 30 about Billie Sutton’s political plans, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Sutton’s father ran as a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in 1978. It was Sutton’s grandfather who ran for the position that year.



A corrected version of the story is below:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Senate Minority Leader Billie Sutton will soon announce his political future plans.

Sutton says he’ll make an announcement Wednesday at his ranch in Burke. Last month Sutton said he was considering a run for governor or the U.S. House next year.

The investment consultant and former rodeo rider has served as a member of the state Senate since 2011 representing District 21 in south central South Dakota.

Sutton’s grandfather was the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in 1978.