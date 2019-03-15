Corps working with state, local, tribal officials in flood fight

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Omaha District) is working with the Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota Emergency Management Agencies, as well as local and tribal governments in their flood fight efforts resulting from the recent rapid snowmelt and rain in the lower plains.

USACE-Omaha, commander Col. John Hudson says widespread rain and snowmelt has caused significant runoff from uncontrolled tributaries, which is leading to elevated levels of the Missouri River below Gavins Point Dam at Yankton. He says releases from Fort Randall Dam, immediately upstream of Gavins Point, have been completely stopped to reduce impacts below Gavins Point Dam.

Chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Water Management Division in Omaha John Remus says they are managing releases from Gavins Point as judiciously as they can in order to lessen the impact downstream.

The USACE Emergency Operations Center is being manned 24-hours-a-day as needed to monitor conditions, field calls from community partners and providing information and resources to state and local governments and agencies.

For a link to the Corps’ river forecast, which is updated each morning, go to The Corps’ website.