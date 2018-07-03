Corps Working to Manage Reservoir Levels and Flows Amid High Rains Along the Missouri River

The US Army Corps of Engineers says releases from all Missouri River reservoir system dams will be maintained at higher-than-average rates over the next several months.

Operations Manager for the Oahe Project Eric Stasch told the Fort Pierre City Council last night (Mon.) that rains above and below the Oahe Dam have caused a delay in releases from Oahe.

Stasch says Oahe is absorbing water right now.

Stasch says Oahe releases were reduced to 21-thousand cubic feet per second on Sunday, but they’ll be going back up over the next several days.

He doesn’t anticipate having to use the outlet tunnels.

The latest report on flows and releases:

http://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/reports/pdfs/MRBWM_River_Daily.pdf

Link to Oahe Dam:

http://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Missions/Dam-and-Lake-Projects/Missouri-River-Dams/Oahe/

