Corps schedules fall meeting on Missouri River operations for Oct. 23 in Fort Pierre

The US Army Corps of Engineers will hold its annual fall public meeting on Missouri River Mainstem System operations Oct. 23 in Fort Pierre.

Public Meetings are held each spring and fall across the Missouri River basin.

The Corps’ fall meetings will provide an update on the current year’s runoff and reservoir operations as well as planned operations for the next year’s runoff season. The Annual Operating Plan for the next year’s runoff season is released for public comment this month (Sept.), presented at the public meetings and finalized at the end of the calendar year.

The Missouri River Mainstem System meeting in Fort Pierre will be held at 10am CT at the Casey Tibbs Conference Center. Presenters include staff from the National Weather Service and the USACE Missouri River Water Management Division.

Spring public meetings provide a status of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and how operations during the runoff year will meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem System.

Fall public meetings are scheduled Oct. 22-25 across the entire Missouri River Basin.