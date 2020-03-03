Corps reducing releases at Gavins Point to reduce peak levels downstream

The US Army Corps of Engineers plans to decrease releases from Gavins Point Dam at Yankton from 38,000 cubic feet per second to 35,000 cfs tomorrow (Tues.).

Last week, the Corps planned to increase releases to 41,000 cfs, but stopped at 38,000 cfs because of increased downstream runoff joining the Missouri River after Gavins Point Dam. Downstream river stages currently have the potential to impact ongoing levee repairs, so reducing releases from Gavins Point Dam should take the peak off the higher river stages below.

Chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division John Remus says releases are going to fluctuate frequently this year as part of their aggressive strategy to maintain as much flood control storage as possible in the upper reservoirs—including the Oahe Reservoir– for as long as possible. He says this will provide the greatest amount of flood risk reduction across the entire Missouri River basin.

To see current conditions along the Missouri River, go to https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Current-Conditions/.