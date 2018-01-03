Corps: Missouri River power generation up in 2017

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says electric power generation from the Missouri River’s six upstream dams increased 23 percent in 2017.

The agency manages dams and reservoirs along the 2,341-mile river. Corps engineer Mike Swenson says energy production from the dams in the Dakotas, Montana and Nebraska totaled 9.6 billion kilowatts of electricity last year, up from 7.6 billion kilowatts.

He says a billion kilowatt-hours of power is enough to supply about 86,000 homes for a year.

The Western Area Power Administration sells the power generated from the dams to rural electric cooperatives, municipal utilities, Indian tribes and other customers.

But the power created last year wasn’t enough to satisfy customers’ contracts and WAPA had to purchase $28.3 million of electricity on the open market.