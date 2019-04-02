Corps holding Missouri River basin public meetings this month

According to the latest information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Oahe Dam reservoir pool elevation level is at 1615 feet– 5 feet below the exclusive flood control mark (1620).

Inflows have decreased to 70,000 cfs while outflows have increased to 17,800 cfs.

Incidentally, six public meetings will be conducted throughout the basin this month—including one in Fort Pierre– to update the region on current conditions. Corps officials will also discuss the planned operation of the mainstem reservoir system during the coming months.

The Oahe Reservoir meeting is Wednesday, April 10 at 10am CDT at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre (210 Verendrye Drive).

Other meetings will be held in Fort Peck, Montana; Bismarck, North Dakota; Sioux City, Iowa; Smithville, Missouri; and Nebraska City, Nebraska.

Public Meetings are held each spring and fall across the Missouri River basin.

Spring public meetings provide a status of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and how operations during the runoff year will meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem System.

Fall public meetings provide an update on current year’s runoff and reservoir operations as well as planned operations for the next year’s runoff season. The Annual Operating Plan for the next year’s runoff season is released for public comment in September, presented at the public meetings and finalized at the end of the calendar year.

Find updated Missouri River reservoir levels on the Corps website.