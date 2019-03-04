Corps holding meeting this afternoon at Pierre on Lake Oahe Shoreline Management Plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, is in the process of revising the Lake Oahe Shoreline Management Plan, which was last updated in 1977.

An SMP is a document that provides guidance for development or non-development of certain areas of shoreline including the permitting of private dock areas and vegetative management.

The USACE-Omaha Project and District Office and South Dakota Game Fish and Parks will hold open house style public meetings to answer questions and seek public input.

Regional meetings will be:

March 4: Lake Oahe Project Office, 28563 Powerhouse Rd., Pierre, SD

March 5: South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Office. 909 Lake Front Dr., Mobridge, SD57601

March 6: Emmons County Courthouse, Commissioners Room. 100 4th St SW. Linton, ND 58552

March 7: Army Reserve Center, 3319 University Dr. Bismarck, ND. Gates will be open, please follow signs to enter through West Door.

All meetings will run from 4-8pm.