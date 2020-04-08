Corps decreases projected upper Missouri River runoff

The US Army Corps of Engineers says the projected upper Missouri River basin runoff for 2020 has been slightly reduced.

Chief of the US Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Basin Water Management Division John Remus says the upper basin runoff forecast is now 35.5 million acre feet above Sioux City. That’s down 1.4 MAF, but still in the top 10% of the 122 years of runoff record. Average annual runoff for the upper basin is 25.8 MAF.

Remus says soil moisture conditions continue to be very wet in much of the upper Missouri River Basin, which increases the potential for above average runoff in the upper basin. The potential for flooding remains, particularly in the lower river due to continued high river stages on many of the uncontrolled tributaries downstream of the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System.

The Corps’ annual spring Missouri River mainstem system operations public meetings were canceled in accordance with CDC social distancing guidelines. However, Remus says the Corps putting together a series of four videos providing the technical information concerning planned operations. Those will be made available on April 10 (at https://go.usa.gov/xvbNR).

Moderated question and answer sessions with the public will be held via conference call April 20-23. These dates allow time following the videos’ release for viewers to submit questions in advance of the calls.

To view the detailed three-week release forecast for the mainstem dams, go to http://go.usa.gov/xVgWr.