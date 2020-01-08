Corps: Current conditions not allowing increase in winter releases from upper Missouri River reservoirs

The US Army Corps of Engineers isn’t likely to accommodate a request to marginally increase releases from Gavins Point Dam at Yankton this winter.

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds and Gov. Kristi Noem say the increase would create additional storage to hold the anticipated much higher than normal amount of runoff this spring.

Chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Water Management Division John Remus says current conditions aren’t allowing that to happen.

Kevin Grode is the reservoir regulation team lead for the Corps’ Missouri Basin Water Management Office. He says the level at the Oahe Reservoir should actually go down over the next two months.

Missouri River power production team leader Mike Swenson says releases from Oahe should be similar to releases from Gavins Point Dam this month and next.

The Corps is forecasting this year’s spring runoff total to be the 9th highest on record for the Missouri River.

