Corn, soybean planting in SD far ahead of last year’s pace

For the week ending May 17, 2020, there were 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 77 adequate, and 21 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 76 adequate, and 22 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn planted was 67 percent, well ahead of 15 last year, and ahead of 59 for the five-year average. Emerged was 20 percent, near 22 average.

Soybeans planted was 40 percent, well ahead of 3 last year, and ahead of 27 average. Emerged was 8 percent, ahead of 3 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 18 fair, 67 good, and 12 excellent.

Spring wheat planted was 91 percent, well ahead of 63 last year, and near 89 average. Emerged was 57 percent, well ahead of 23 last year, but behind 64 average.

Oats condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 16 fair, 78 good, and 6 excellent. Oats planted was 96 percent, well ahead of 54 last year, and ahead of 87 average. Emerged was 75 percent, well ahead of 25 last year, and ahead of 69 average.

Sorghum planted was 17 percent, ahead of 1 last year and 12 average.

Sunflowers planted was 3 percent, near 4 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 34 fair, 54 good, and 11 excellent.