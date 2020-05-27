Corn, soybean planting in SD ahead of 5 year average; Wheat maturity mixed

For the week ending May 24, 2020, there were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 78 adequate, and 20 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 76 adequate, and 22 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 26 fair, 68 good, and 6 excellent. Corn planted was 86 percent, well ahead of 23 last year, and ahead of 74 for the five year average. Emerged was 44 percent, well ahead of 1 last year, and near 41 average.

Soybeans planted was 62 percent, well ahead of 5 last year, and ahead of 47 average. Emerged was 19 percent, near 15 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 23 fair, 66 good, and 10 excellent. Winter wheat headed was 8 percent, behind 15 average.

Spring wheat condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 21 fair, 72 good, and 7 excellent. Spring wheat planted was 97 percent, well ahead of 76 last year, and near 94 average. Emerged was 76 percent, well ahead of 39 last year, but near 79 average.

Oats condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 21 fair, 72 good, and 7 excellent. Oats emerged was 90 percent, well ahead of 41 last year, and ahead of 81 average.

Sorghum planted was 29 percent, well ahead of 2 last year, and near 27 average.

Sunflowers planted was 8 percent, behind 13 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 30 fair, 60 good, and 10 excellent.