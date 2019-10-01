Corn, soybean maturity and harvest in SD remain behind 5 year average

For the week ending September 29, 2019, there were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 74 adequate, and 25 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 69 adequate, and 30 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 26 fair, 47 good, and 19 excellent. Corn dented was 84 percent, behind 100 last year and 97 for the five-year average. Mature was 29 percent, well behind 79 last year and 64 average.

Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 31 fair, 48 good, and 13 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 58 percent, well behind 91 last year and 89 average. Harvested was 1 percent, behind 20 last year and 19 average.

Winter wheat planted was 59 percent, behind 65 last year, and near 63 average. Emerged was 15 percent, behind 28 last year, and near 19 average.

Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 17 fair, 71 good, and 9 excellent. Sorghum coloring was 92 percent, near 88 last year, and equal to average. Mature was 29 percent, behind 35 last year and 45 average. Harvested was 3 percent, behind 8 both last year and average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 17 fair, 51 good, and 27 excellent.