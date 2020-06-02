Corn and soybean planting in SD nearing completion

For the week ending May 31, 2020, there were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 6 short, 77 adequate, and 17 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 78 adequate, and 20 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 18 fair, 72 good, and 10 excellent. Corn planted was 95 percent, well ahead of 39 last year, and ahead of 84 for the five-year average. Emerged was 72 percent, well ahead of 10 last year, and ahead of 61 average.

Soybean condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 17 fair, 79 good, and 4 excellent. Soybeans planted was 80 percent, well ahead of 12 last year, and ahead of 64 average. Emerged was 44 percent, well ahead of 1 last year, and ahead of 35 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 18 fair, 70 good, and 11 excellent. Winter wheat headed was 23 percent, ahead of 4 last year, but behind 35 average.

Spring wheat condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 26 fair, 72 good, and 2 excellent. Spring wheat emerged was 91 percent, well ahead of 64 last year, and near 90 average. Headed was 2 percent, near 1 average.

Oats condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 25 fair, 70 good, and 5 excellent. Oats emerged was 95 percent, well ahead of 60 last year, and ahead of 89 average. Headed was 4 percent, near 6 average.

Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 20 fair, 79 good, and 1 excellent. Sorghum planted was 46 percent, well ahead of 6 last year, and ahead of 41 average.

Sunflowers planted was 23 percent, near 24 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 32 fair, 54 good, and 12 excellent.