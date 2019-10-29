Corn and soybean harvest still lagging in SD; Crops mostly in good to excellent condition

For the week ending October 27, 2019, there were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 68 adequate, and 31 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 69 adequate, and 30 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 26 fair, 47 good, and 19 excellent. Corn mature was 88 percent, behind 100 last year and 99 for the five-year average. Harvested was 14 percent, well behind 39 last year and 46 average.

Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 11 poor, 29 fair, 42 good, and 15 excellent. Soybeans harvested was 58 percent, behind 73 last year, and well behind 90 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 1 poor, 20 fair, 61 good, and 17 excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 87 percent, ahead of 79 last year, and near 84 average.

Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 17 fair, 71 good, and 10 excellent. Sorghum mature was 89 percent, behind 95 both last year and average. Harvested was 17 percent, behind 32 last year, and well behind 60 average.

Sunflowers harvested was 12 percent, near 15 last year, and well behind 44 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 17 fair, 49 good, and 28 excellent.