CoRene Griffith 1924 – 2020

ABERDEEN, SD – CoRene Griffith, 95, of Aberdeen and formerly of Wecota passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Bethesda Home, Aberdeen.

Due to the current threat of the Covid-19 pandemic, immediate family will gather for a private funeral service. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Wecota, S.D.

CoRene (Dartt) Griffith was born April 23, 1924, to Frank and Bada (Schook) Dartt in Brown County. She attended grade school and high school in Barnard, graduating in 1941. During this time, she also worked in her family’s restaurant.

She married David Griffith on Oct. 2, 1942, in Webster. David served in the U.S. Navy from May 1944 to October 1946, and during that time CoRene lived in Barnard and took care of their young son. After David returned from service, the family lived in Hecla and Groton before settling in Wecota in 1949 when David became manager of the Wecota Farmer’s Elevator. CoRene soon began working at the elevator as a bookkeeper.

CoRene was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she and David served as Sunday school teachers. He passed away in 1994, and a few years later she moved to Aberdeen. She began attending St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and often visited area nursing homes to talk with the residents and play games with them. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She loved attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities as well as NSU fine arts and sporting events.

Survivors include a son David F. (Kathy) Griffith of Northfield, MN, granddaughters Kristin Miller and Carley (Bill) Stuber, and great-grandchildren Evan, Kora, Kate, Kirsten, and Carolyn; a daughter Darlene (Robert) Rusch of Onaka, granddaughter Vicki (Rod) Evans, great-grandson Barret (Teresa) Evans, and great-great grandchildren Cecily and Truman Evans; another son Doug (Tammy) Griffith of Aberdeen, grandson Adam (Maria) Griffith, great-grandsons Bennett, Beauden, and Brewer, and granddaughter Amy Griffith (special friend Travis Durnin); and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother (Frank “Bud” Dartt), and two sisters (Dorothy Herr and Blanche Milbrandt).

