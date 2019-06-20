Corbin Hill 1984 – 2019

HARROLD, SD – Corbin Garrett Hill, 35, of Harrold, passed away on June 17, 2019 from complications of a seizure disorder. Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm, Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Harrold School Gymnasium. He was born March 12, 1984 in Newcastle, Wyoming, the son of Roger and Emily Hill. He attended high school in Agar, later receiving his GED. He moved to Watertown where he attended college studying criminal justice.

Corbin was married and later divorced, that union resulted in his beloved son, Kale Hill.

Corbin enjoyed tinkering on electronics, fixing vehicles, fishing and drawing tattoos. His greatest enjoyment was playing games with his son.

Corbin is survived by his son Kale, his parents Roger and Emily of Harrold, his two brothers: Roger Jr. (Jennifer) of Box Elder and Dustin (Nicole) of Rapid City, three sisters: Samantha Twiford (fiancé Jim) of Wheatland, WY, Gypsie (Jamie) Salathe of Harrold, and Chancey (Jerry) Stickler of Lexington, OK. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Brandi Valentz of Gettysburg along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and numerous extended relatives.

Corbin’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Feigum Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com