Contact City of Pierre for Water Meter Upgrade

PIERRE, S.D. – About 15% of Pierre’s utility customers are in need of an immediate upgrade.

For the last twelve months, the City has worked to migrate all of its water customers from analog water meters to digital ones. The City is now making a final push to get the remaining 15% of customers upgraded to the new technology.

“If you haven’t yet responded to the City’s requests to contact us about the meter upgrade, please do,” said Brad Palmer, Utilities Director. “It’s a no-cost benefit to our customers to have the new technology installed.”

The new meters improve the efficiency and reliability of municipal water service. The digital meter system enhances the information the city gathers from the meters, allowing for quicker resolutions to problems and the ability to alert property owners about water leaks.

Palmer said customers can call in to schedule times to have their meters upgraded.

There is no cost for changing out property-owner water meters, provided a valve for shutting off water is in working condition. If a valve must be installed, per City Ordinance 4-3-313 and 4-3-314, the cost of the valve installation is the responsibility of the property owner. Additionally, property owners must ensure water meters are accessible.

To schedule your water meter upgrade or ask questions about the program, call the City of Pierre at 605.773.7407.