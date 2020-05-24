Construction of New Football Facility at Northern State Continues

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Construction of new football and softball stadiums at Northern State has gone uninterrupted during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Live feeds for the construction of both the Dacotah Bank Football Stadium and Kohler Hall of Fame Softball Field are up on the Northern State website (link provided in the related items tab). Both are on target to open during the 2021-22 athletic year. Northern State Athletic Director Josh Moon says that hopefully when the stadium is ready to open, the COVID 19 Pandemic will only be a memory. However, whether it’s COVID-19, any other potential health issue, or just fans wanting to have some room, Moon says the new facilities will help them accommodate almost any circumstance. Northern will play it’s final football season at Swisher Field this fall and Moon says they shouldn’t have any problem socially distancing fans if they are allowed to attend.