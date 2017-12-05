Construction Leads to Temporary Parking Lot Entrance Changes at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital

Because of construction on the campus of Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, the High Street entrance off of Sioux Avenue that leads to the parking lot north of the hospital will be closed starting at noon tomorrow (Wed.).
Patients will be able to access the main hospital parking lot using the Washington Avenue entrance east of the hospital building.
The High Street entrance is expected to reopen Saturday (Dec. 9).
