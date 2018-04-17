Constance “Connie” Peterson 1944 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Constance “Connie” Peterson, 72, of Pierre, died Saturday, April 7 at Pierre Care and Rehab. Memorial

Service will be 11:00am, Saturday, April 21 at Isburg Funeral Chapel with inurnment at Black Hills

National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made

at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Constance Louise Peterson was born June 17, 1944 in Deadwood, SD, to William and Grace

(Haugland) Baumgart. She grew up mostly in Spearfish, SD. While her father was teaching, she spent 3

years in Morelia, Michoaca’n, Mexico, and several years in Mountain Home, Idaho, before returning to

the Black Hills. She continued in school until 1962, when on September 19 th of that year, she married

Ralph Dietrich Peterson.

After selling the Skelly service station around 1967, they moved to Tripp County, living between

Colome and Winner, raising their family. Connie worked at JC Penney in Winner and then in the food

service industry until relocating to Pierre in 1992. Connie worked in Hospitality at two local motels until

her health forced her retirement.

Connie loved collecting bells, and had some from travels around the states, and Ralph’s to

Germany. She loved country dancing and spending time with family and friends. She will be deeply

missed.

Those left to mourn her passing include her daughter, Shelli (Melvin) Jones, Pierre;

granddaughters, Rita (Frank) Jacobs, Jessica Jones, Barbara Jones and Paige (Vernon) Jones; great

granddaughters, Chloe, Alasen and Miranda Jacobs, Danika Wise and Autumn Sellon; sisters-in- law, Ruth

(Doug) Jones, Caroline Peterson and Alice Slade; brothers-in- law, Jack Lunne and Blaine Lunne;

daughter-in- law, Mary Owens and many nieces and nephews.

Constance was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; her husband, Ralph; son,

Bradly Eugene Peterson; a daughter Ellen Marie; her mother and father-in- law; sisters-in- law, Barbara

(Dennis) Grenoble and Loretta (Curt) Weidman; brothers-in- law, Dale (Caroline) Peterson, Robert (Alice)

Slade and niece, Emily Weidman.