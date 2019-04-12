Connie Tinker 1929 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Connie L Tinker, 89, of Pierre, South Dakota passed away in the morning on April 11. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Connie was born on July 24, 1929 in Arlington, SD to Benjamin and Rena (Waldren) Hook. Connie graduated from Arlington High School and went on to General Beadle State Teachers College earning her elementary teaching certificate. Following completion of her teaching certificate, Connie’s teaching career took her to Pierre, where she taught 1st and 2nd grade at Lincoln Elementary School.

In 1949, Connie met Jim Tinker, and they married on August 12, 1950. Connie continued teaching until the birth of their two children, Nanette and Bob. Connie’s later careers included substitute teaching and selling real estate with Polis and Barge Associates and then Fischer Rounds and Associates in the Pierre area.

Connie and Jim spent many years traveling and living part time in Surprise, Arizona and in Pierre. Connie enjoyed sewing, gardening, golf and years of dancing with Jim. Jim preceded her in death after 68 years of marriage on August 11, 2018.

Connie will be missed by her children, son Robert and Kayla of Pierre, daughter Nanette and Steve of Colorado, 4 grandchildren, Joshua, Justin, Anna and Amanda, and 2 great grandchildren.

Per her request she will be inurned with her husband in a private family service at the Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.