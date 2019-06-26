Connect SD grants will improve high speed internet access by the end of the year

Five million dollars in Connect South Dakota grants to eight recipients will leverage more than $11.4 million in broadband, high speed internet projects in the state.

Gov. Kristi Noem says the greatest need found was for funding in some of the outer rings around communities that don’t have the population density of a city and also aren’t rural enough to qualify for federal rural broadband dollars.

Noem says lack of high speed internet is having a detrimental impact on some students around the state.

The grants are public-private partnerships.

Venture Communications at Highmore is getting over $2.76-million ($2,764,759) to serve rural Hughes County.

Noem says the first round of grant projects are all “shovel ready” and will be completed by the end of this year. She says the improvements will impact more than 100 businesses and about 4,800 residents.

