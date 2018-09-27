Community Orchard Tour and Open House This Evening in Pierre

The public is invited to take a tour of Pierre’s new Community Orchard during an open house this evening (Thurs.).

City commissioner Vona Johnson says the event runs from 5:30-7pm.

The Pierre Community Orchard Project was established this spring through a partnership between Girl Scouts Troop #40080 and the City of Pierre. The orchard is situated on 6,400 square feet of city-owned land and features 22 fruit trees including pear, peach, plum, apple and cherry. Once the orchard is fruitful, community members will be invited to harvest the fruit for the local food pantry, community meals and personal use.