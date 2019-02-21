Committees double up as cross over day looms

Lights at the State Capitol burned well into the evening Wednesday as lawmakers worked to clear bills out of committee by tomorrow (Fri.).

Members of the House State Affairs Committee met for two hours yesterday morning and, after taking more than 90 minutes to hear one bill, the members needed to reconvene later in the day. The committee came back together late yesterday afternoon and continued well into the evening in order to clear their daily agenda.

Tomorrow is the deadline for bills to clear committee assignments in order to cross over to the opposite chamber by Monday. Legislative rules require all bills to receive a committee hearing, meaning lawmakers are spending long hours hearing the bills they introduced earlier this session.

But, making it out of committee doesn’t ensure a bill continues on. The House tabled bill after bill in rapid fashion yesterday afternoon, but still needed to reschedule dozens more for consideration today.

As of this morning, 32 bills, resolutions and commemorations are scheduled on the House floor for the afternoon session.