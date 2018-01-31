Commission Awards Three Contracts for New City Hall

The Pierre City Commission has awarded Sharpe Enterprises of Pierre the remodeling contract for the new City Hall.

The contract cost is just under $700-thousand dollars and includes the construction of a new commission room, conference rooms, office space, storage and ADA compliant restrooms.

At last night’s (Tues.) commission meeting, mayor Steve Harding said the bid cost is below the $777-thousand engineer’s estimate.

Country Carpet and Flooring of Pierre received a contract for about $61-thousand-500. Mayor Harding says city crews did some of the flooring demolition to help reduce the cost.

City administrator Kristi Honeywell says Building Sprinkler, Inc. got a contract for close to $19-thousand,400.

Pierre City Hall will move into the first floor of the Eagle Creek Building just off of Fourth Street near the Northridge Plaza once the remodel is complete. The anticipated completion date is July 1.