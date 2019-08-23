Comedian doing shows in Pierre to collect new socks and undies for those in need

A comedian from Los Angeles is requesting a unique form of payment to attend shows he’s doing this month in Pierre.

Elvis Mujic is collecting new pairs of socks, underwear or hygiene products as the cost of admission.

Along with donations gathered as the fee to get into his shows, Mujic has collections boxes around Pierre.

Mujic has done around 60 shows at homeless shelters, detention centers and mental health facilities across America.

Again, donation boxes for new socks, underwear and hygiene products are located at these businesses in Pierre:

American Legion

The Longbranch

Anytime Fitness

The Alley Exchange

Prairie Pages

Dakotamart

Runnings

The comedy shows are: