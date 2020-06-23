Collaboration by law enforcement agencies leads to 25 year sentence for Rapid City man

Division of Criminal Investigation Director David Natvig has confirmed that DCI agents aided in a methamphetamine conspiracy investigation that has sent a Rapid City man to federal prison for 25 years.

“The agents of the DCI know what it takes to be a successful member of the team,” said Natvig. “This outcome is the result of a team effort that was in the works for years and the cooperation of all parties involved took drugs and a drug dealer out of our communities.”

The case resulted in the conviction of 40-year-old Christopher Yellow Eagle of Rapid City, South Dakota for the Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine. Yellow Eagle was deemed a “career offender” by the U.S. Attorney’s Office who prosecuted the case.

The case was investigated by the Badlands Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force, made up of personnel from not only the DCI, but also the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Drug Enforcement, and led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.