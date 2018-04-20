Coleman to Throw at South Dakota Mines Next Year

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Governor senior Erick Coleman signed a letter of intent on Friday to attend South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City and compete for the Hardrockers track and field program beginning next year for South Dakota Mines head coach Jerry Schafer. Coleman is the leading shot put and discus thrower for the Governors this season. He has won every meet he has participated in so far in the shot put and owns the longest throw in the state by several feet so far this season. Coleman also was an instrumental part of the Pierre Governor football team last fall in helping the Governors to their second State Class 11AA football championship.