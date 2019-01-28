Cold snap coming; Be sure furnace filters are clean

The forecast calls for an extreme cold snap in central South Dakota and much of the region for the next few days.

To ensure your home furnace can keep up, Leidholt, McNeely and Leidholt Cooling and Heating owner Ken Leidholt recommends checking two things.

How do you know if the furnace filter needs to be changed?

Leidholt also recommends checking unit type heaters in garages, shops, barns or other outdoor buildings.

Leidholt says it’s always a good idea to have your furnace serviced toward the beginning of winter each year, but it’s not too late to do that now.