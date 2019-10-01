Coffee with a Cop tomorrow in Pierre

Local law enforcement agencies will host “Coffee with a Cop” tomorrow (Oct. 2) from 8-10am at the Branding Iron Bistro in Pierre.

Pierre Police Sgt. Sam Boutchee says the event provides an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in the community. He says members of federal, state, county and local agencies will attend.

The day began as part of National Community Policing week in 2016 and is held the first Wednesday of October each year. Pierre Police began participating in the event in 2017.